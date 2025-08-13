HSE condemns racist attacks

The HSE has strongly condemned all racist abuse and assaults.

It says the effective operation of the health service would be under serious threat if it were not for the support of thousands of international staff.

Professionals from India, Africa and other Asian countries make up almost a quarter of HSE nurses and midwives.

The HSE says its deeply grateful to international workers who have chosen to live in Ireland.

An Indian festival in Dublin this weekend has been cancelled because of a recent rise in abusive incidents and attacks.