Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

€20,000 Summer Cash Draw

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

HSE condemns racist attacks

The HSE has strongly condemned all racist abuse and assaults.

It says the effective operation of the health service would be under serious threat if it were not for the support of thousands of international staff.

Professionals from India, Africa and other Asian countries make up almost a quarter of HSE nurses and midwives.

The HSE says its deeply grateful to international workers who have chosen to live in Ireland.

An Indian festival in Dublin this weekend has been cancelled because of a recent rise in abusive incidents and attacks.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

HIQA
News

HSE statement regarding HIQA inspection at Abbey Village Community Group Homes, Donegal

13 August 2025
kids-in-classroom-school-2
News, Audio

Teachers Union of Ireland warns profession is becoming “unaffordable”

13 August 2025
aras-an-uachtarain-1024x492
News, Top Stories

Six people interested in Presidential Election nominations from DCC

13 August 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine til Noon Show

13 August 2025
Advertisement

Related News

HIQA
News

HSE statement regarding HIQA inspection at Abbey Village Community Group Homes, Donegal

13 August 2025
kids-in-classroom-school-2
News, Audio

Teachers Union of Ireland warns profession is becoming “unaffordable”

13 August 2025
aras-an-uachtarain-1024x492
News, Top Stories

Six people interested in Presidential Election nominations from DCC

13 August 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine til Noon Show

13 August 2025
Uisce Eireann
News, Top Stories

Reservoir interruptions being implemented in Lifford, Raphoe and Convoy

13 August 2025
BUSINESS MATTERS ON HIGHLAND RADIO
News, Business Matters, Playback, Top Stories

Business Matters, Ep 257 – Sian McCann of the award winning Wild Fuschia Bakehouse

13 August 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube