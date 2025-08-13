HSE statement regarding HIQA inspection at Abbey Village Community Group Homes, Donegal

Following a HIQA inspection at the Abbey Village Community Group Homes, Donegal, the HSE has issued the following statement:

Abbey Village Community Group Homes – OSV-0005250 welcomes publication of HIQA inspection report

13 August 2025

HSE West and North West welcomes the publication of a report by Health Information Quality Authority (HIQA) following its inspection of Abbey Village Community Group Homes, Donegal on 15 April 2025. This inspection was an unannounced inspection focusing on safeguarding.

Abbey Village Community Group Homes provides full-time residential care and support to 15 adults (male and female) with a disability. The designated centre comprises of three, five bedded bungalows.

Overall, inspectors found that residents living in Abbey Village Group Homes were receiving a person-centred service. Residents’ rights and choices about how they lived their lives were found to be respected.

Inspectors observed a warm and jovial atmosphere in the houses, with residents and staff interacting together in a respectful manner. One resident, when asked about this, said that staff treat them with dignity and respect; that they could make choices in their life and that staff supported them with this and with achieving their personal goals. From a walk around of the centre, each house was observed to be clean, well maintained and suitable to meet the needs of resident.

The report stated Abbey Village Group Homes provided person-centred care and support and that the training and supports given to staff promoted a rights-based culture.

During the inspection, seven regulations were inspected, five were found to be fully compliant and two were substantially compliant.

The HSE has undertaken the following actions to ensure full compliance within this centre:

• A retrospective notification was submitted to the Health Information and Quality Authority

• A review of the six monthly Provider Nominee reports was completed to ensure potentially identifiable information was redacted.

HSE West and North West Disability Services will continue to work with HIQA to ensure compliance with regulatory requirements in all designated Disability residential services.