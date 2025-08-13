Public encouraged to participate on public consultation for Carrigans to Lifford Greenway Project

Donegal County Council is inviting residents, members of the public and other interested parties to participate in the third non-statutory public consultation on the Emerging Preferred Route Corridor for the Carrigans to Lifford Greenway Project.

The project aims to provide an attractive trail between the border at Carrigans and Lifford, mainly to be used for recreational purposes by pedestrians, cyclists and people with impaired mobility.

Donegal County Council says the delivery of the greenway would not only provide a great recreational facility and social support for local communities but also provide important cross-border links to both Derry and Strabane via the North West Greenway Network and in future, the proposed Inishowen Greenway Network.

The project is currently nearing the completion of the Phase 2: Option Selection process.

In November 2024, the second non-statutory public consultation was held, which presented the route corridor options that had been identified following the completion of the Preliminary Options Assessment.

These options have been subject to a further detailed assessment.

The purpose of the third non-statutory public consultation is to inform the public of this Emerging Preferred Route Corridor and to invite their feedback.

Two in-person public consultation events will take place in St Johnston and Lifford.

The first is on Monday, August 18th from 2pm until 8pm at the St Johnston & Carrigans Family Resource Centre, Chapel Road.

For additional project information, or to complete the feedback form online, please visit the dedicated project website at carrigansliffordgreenway.ie.

Information will be accessible online from Monday 18th August 2025.

Submissions will be accepted until Friday 5th September 2025.

For members of the public who cannot attend the events, a virtual consultation room will be available on the project website with all relevant information and interactive mapping

The project team can be contacted via email at carrigansliffordgreenway@aecom.com or by post at Greenways Capital Projects, Donegal County Council, County House, Lifford, Co. Donegal, F93 Y622.