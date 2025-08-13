SSE launches 2025 Meentycat and Culliagh Community Fund

SSE has launched the 2025 Meentycat and Culliagh Community Benefit Fund, with online applications being accepted until Friday September 12th.

The funding is open to projects within 20km of the wind farms, with priority given to those within 5km.

This year, the fund will distribute over €160,000 to initiatives that promote environmental sustainability, improve safety for service users, or foster community development.

Last year, nearly €166,000 was distributed to 27 community groups, including the Donegal Mountain Rescue Team.

Since 2007, the Community Fund has awarded €1.6 million to local projects near the two wind farms.

Anne Reynolds is Community Development Officer with SSE Renewables…………

Pic – DMRT training close to Meentycat Windfarm

***********************************

Release in full –

SSE has launched the 2025 Meentycat and Culliagh Community Benefit Fund, inviting local groups to apply for funding that supports impactful, community driven change. The fund will be open for online applications from Monday, 11 August to Friday, 12 September.

Supported by Meentycat and Culliagh wind farms, the SSE Renewables fund aims to share the value of renewable energy with the local community.

Open to projects within 20km of the wind farms – with priority given to those within 5km – the fund will distribute over €160,000 this year to initiatives that promote environmental sustainability, improve safety for service users, or foster community development. Applications with a focus on energy efficiency will receive additional consideration for their role in supporting a net zero future.

Since 2007, the SSE Renewables Meentycat and Culliagh Community Fund has awarded €1.6 million to local projects near the wind farms.

In 2024, nearly €166,000 was distributed to 27 community groups, including the Donegal Mountain Rescue Team. Operated entirely by volunteers and available 24/7, Donegal Mountain Rescue provides emergency search and rescue services across remote and extreme terrain in the county. Funding from the 2024 Community Benefit Fund enabled the Team to supply essential PPE to its volunteers, enhancing safety and consistency during operations.

Seamus Bradley, Deputy Training Officer, Donegal Mountain Rescue Team, said: “We were delighted to receive funding from the 2024 Meentycat and Culliagh Community Fund for essential PPE, which significantly enhances the safety of our volunteer team during rescue operations. Protecting the safety of our local volunteers is our top priority, and this support ensured they are better equipped to respond quickly and effectively to emergencies.

I encourage other community groups to apply this year. By engaging with SSE Renewables, they can deliver impactful and sustainable projects that strengthen resilience and promote an environmentally responsible future for generations to come.”

Another beneficiary of SSE Renewables funding last year was St. Mary’s National School in Stranorlar, was awarded a grant to purchase Spike Education LEGO kits, which significantly enhanced STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Maths) education for its pupils.

Eoghan Roarty, Principal of St. Mary’s National School, said: “Funding from SSE Renewables has the power to transform what local groups can offer their communities. For us, it meant being able to introduce STEM tools that sparked curiosity and confidence in students who might otherwise have been left behind. Whether you’re a school, or a community group, this support can help you expand your impact and reach more people. I’d strongly encourage others in the area to apply.”

Anne Reynolds, Community Development Officer, SSE Renewables, said: “SSE Renewables is proud to continue our 18-year legacy of supporting local communities around the Meentycat and Culliagh wind farms. These funds are about more than just financial support – they’re about empowering communities to lead the way in sustainability, education, and safety. We look forward to seeing the innovative and impactful projects that emerge this year.”

Applications for the 2025 Meentycat and Culliagh Community Fund must be submitted online. For more information or to apply, visit: SSERenewables.com/ MeentycatFund