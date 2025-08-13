Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Tyrone man sentenced for child sexual offences

A Tyrone man has been sentenced to 13 years in prison for a number of child sexual abuse offences.

31-year-old Jason Harkness, from Cookstown, was convicted of sexual assault of a child under 13, common assault, rape of a child under 13, and possessing an indecent photograph or pseudo-photograph of a child.

These offences occurred between 2017 and September 2021.

At Laganside Crown Court, he was sentenced today to 13 years in custody and has been given a Sexual Offences Prevention Order for an indefinite period, as well as a disqualification from working with children indefinitely.

