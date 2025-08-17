Cricket: North-West Premier League Results – 16/08/25

North-West Premier League – 16/08/25

In Section One, Newbuildings got the better of Ardmore — they chased down 137 to win by 5 wickets.

Coleraine were dominant against Eglinton, racking up 317 for 2 and cruising to victory by 170 runs.

Strabane edged a tight contest, sneaking past Bready by just a single run with 172 for 8 playing 171 all out.

And Brigade came out on top against Donemana, reaching 286 for 6 to win by 4 wickets.

In Section Two, Fox Lodge were comfortable winners over Killyclooney, taking it by 8 wickets.

Ballyspallen were in superb form as their 373 for 8 set up a 211–run win against Burndennett.

And St Johnston had a narrow win – they defended 157 for 9 and bowled out Glendermott for 156, to win it by just 1 run.