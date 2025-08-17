Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Glenswilly come from behind to snatch draw against Sean MacCumhaills

Glenswilly came from being 9 points down at half-time to grab a draw in their Donegal SFC meeting with Sean MacCumhaills in Convoy this afternoon.

Diarmuid Doherty and Maureen O’Donnell were live for Highland Radio Sunday Sport at full time…

Top Stories

_128899416_policepacemaker
News, Top Stories

Police appealing for information after man seriously assaulted in Derry

17 August 2025
gary mcdaid
News

Gary McDaid says getting a draw from the brink of defeat is “massive” for his young Glenswilly team

17 August 2025
533228842_1683435215943541_1814915828471914701_n
News, Top Stories

Shroove bus services cancelled again as cars block access

17 August 2025
phone in hand
News

PSNI urging people to be cautious when purchasing concert tickets online

17 August 2025
