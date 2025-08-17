Naomh Conaill pip neighbours Ardara to get first win in Donegal SFC

Naomh Conaill were on the brink of a second defeat in the Donegal Senior Championship last night only for Dermot “Brick” Molloy and Eoghan McGettigan to turn things around in the dying seconds at Davy Brennan Memorial Park.

Ardara had led by two points in injury time but Molloy fired over a two-pointer to level matters.

It seemed a draw was on the cards until Naomh Conaill won the kick-out and McGettigan hit a dramatic winner.

It finished 0-18 to 1-14.

A relieved Naomh Conaill manager Martin Regan spoke to Highland’s Pauric Hilferty at full time in what was an exciting contest…