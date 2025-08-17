Police appealing for information after man seriously assaulted in Derry

Detectives are appealing for information following a report of a serious assault at the Fernabbey Court area of Derry on Friday evening.

Shortly after 9:50pm, it was reported that a man in his 30s was assaulted by a number of men.

The man was taken to hospital for injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

The men made off from the scene following the incident.

Enquiries are continuing and police would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the assault or who saw anything suspicious between 8:30pm and 10pm in the Fernabbey area on Friday, to contact detectives on 101.