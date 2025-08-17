PSNI urging people to be cautious when purchasing concert tickets online

Police in the North are urging people to be cautious when buying concert tickets online.

It’s after many were scammed while trying to purchase Oasis reunion tickets.

The warning comes with the PSNI confirming to us it has received 16 direct reports in relation to ticket fraud over the concerts.

It says a common pattern is tickets being offered for sale on Facebook, with money then exchanged via an electronic payment.

However unsuspecting victims don’t receive any tickets.

Police are urging the public to exercise caution and be wary of scammers when purchasing anything online.

The band plays the second of their two nights in Dublin this evening.