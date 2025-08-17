Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Rallying: Moffett wins at AMLC while Armstrong and Byrne claim podium spot at Barum Czech Rally

Josh Moffett in action at today’s AMLC Rally

Josh Moffett and Keith Moriarty have taken the overall win in today’s ALMC Rally in their Skoda Fabia.

The pair finished just 5.5 seconds ahead of Eddie Doherty and Tom Murphy in second.

Declan Boyle and Patrick Walsh were the highest-finishing Donegal crew as they came in third spot, a further 5.2 seconds back on the leaders.

Just 17.8 seconds separated the top four as Desi Henry and Dean O’Sullivan finished just outside the podium places.

Here’s the overall top 20 at the ALMC…

 

Elsewhere, Jon Armstrong and Shane Byrne were on the podium at the Barum Czech Rally this afternoon.

The Fermanagh-Donegal duo claimed two stage wins over the weekend and finished second overall.

Fermanagh’s Jon Armstrong & Donegal’s Shane Byrne
Top Stories

_128899416_policepacemaker
News, Top Stories

Police appealing for information after man seriously assaulted in Derry

17 August 2025
gary mcdaid
News

Gary McDaid says getting a draw from the brink of defeat is “massive” for his young Glenswilly team

17 August 2025
533228842_1683435215943541_1814915828471914701_n
News, Top Stories

Shroove bus services cancelled again as cars block access

17 August 2025
phone in hand
News

PSNI urging people to be cautious when purchasing concert tickets online

17 August 2025
