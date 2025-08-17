Rallying: Moffett wins at AMLC while Armstrong and Byrne claim podium spot at Barum Czech Rally

Josh Moffett and Keith Moriarty have taken the overall win in today’s ALMC Rally in their Skoda Fabia.

The pair finished just 5.5 seconds ahead of Eddie Doherty and Tom Murphy in second.

Declan Boyle and Patrick Walsh were the highest-finishing Donegal crew as they came in third spot, a further 5.2 seconds back on the leaders.

Just 17.8 seconds separated the top four as Desi Henry and Dean O’Sullivan finished just outside the podium places.

Here’s the overall top 20 at the ALMC…

Elsewhere, Jon Armstrong and Shane Byrne were on the podium at the Barum Czech Rally this afternoon.

The Fermanagh-Donegal duo claimed two stage wins over the weekend and finished second overall.