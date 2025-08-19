Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Finn Harps to host Cork City in FAI Cup Quarter Finals

Finn Harps have been handed a home tie in the quarter finals of the FAI Cup.

The Ballybofey side will take on Cork City in the last eight of the competition.

Harps progressed in the previous round with a 3-1 win over Bray Wanderers also at Finn Park.

The tie of the round is holders Drogheda United up against Shamrock Rovers while Kerry FC will host Sligo Rovers and St Patrick’s Athletic will welcome Galway United to Inchicore.

Those ties will be played the week ending the 14th September.

FAI Cup Quarter Final Draw:
Kerry FC V Sligo Rovers
Drogheda Utd v Shamrock Rovers
Finn Harps v Cork City
St Patrick’s Athletic v Galway United

