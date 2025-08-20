Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

€20,000 Summer Cash Draw

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

Business Matters, Ep 258 – Joanne Sweeney’s new book on AI – plus Shop LK breaks all records

In this week’s Business Matters, Chris Ashmore has been speaking with Galway-based Joanne Sweeney about her new book which is called “AI Playbook – The strategic guide to AI for Marketing and Communications”.

Joanne, who is from Downings, is well known to many of our listeners, having work in the Highland Radio newsroom for a number of years before setting up her own company Media Box in Letterkenny, and then moving to Galway where she now runs the highly successful Digital Training Institute.

With more than 25 years experience in the digital communications business, and the holder of 11 academic and professional qualifications, she is well versed in the whole area of AI and in particular its use for those in marketing and communications.

Later in this week’s programme, Chris speaks with Toni Forrester, CE of Letterkenny Chamber, about the continued success of the Shop LK initiative. Sales in the first half of this year were up 38% and there were more than 100,000 in-store transactions.

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

BUSINESS MATTERS ON HIGHLAND RADIO
Business Matters, News, Playback, Top Stories

Business Matters, Ep 258 – Joanne Sweeney’s new book on AI – plus Shop LK breaks all records

20 August 2025
county house lifford
News, Audio, Top Stories

Over €1 million spent on DCC credit cards last year, 15% of which is still unreconciled

20 August 2025
derrycourthouse
News

Man charged following Derry drugs seizure

20 August 2025
clear our paths
News

No fines last year for dog fouling on footpaths in Donegal

20 August 2025
Advertisement

Related News

BUSINESS MATTERS ON HIGHLAND RADIO
Business Matters, News, Playback, Top Stories

Business Matters, Ep 258 – Joanne Sweeney’s new book on AI – plus Shop LK breaks all records

20 August 2025
county house lifford
News, Audio, Top Stories

Over €1 million spent on DCC credit cards last year, 15% of which is still unreconciled

20 August 2025
derrycourthouse
News

Man charged following Derry drugs seizure

20 August 2025
clear our paths
News

No fines last year for dog fouling on footpaths in Donegal

20 August 2025
Screenshot 2025-08-20 075705
News, Top Stories

Derry’s Foyle Street Car Park to reopen this weekend

20 August 2025
Print
News, Top Stories

School secretaries and caretakers to strike as new school term begins

20 August 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube