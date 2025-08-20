Business Matters, Ep 258 – Joanne Sweeney’s new book on AI – plus Shop LK breaks all records

In this week’s Business Matters, Chris Ashmore has been speaking with Galway-based Joanne Sweeney about her new book which is called “AI Playbook – The strategic guide to AI for Marketing and Communications”.

Joanne, who is from Downings, is well known to many of our listeners, having work in the Highland Radio newsroom for a number of years before setting up her own company Media Box in Letterkenny, and then moving to Galway where she now runs the highly successful Digital Training Institute.

With more than 25 years experience in the digital communications business, and the holder of 11 academic and professional qualifications, she is well versed in the whole area of AI and in particular its use for those in marketing and communications.

Later in this week’s programme, Chris speaks with Toni Forrester, CE of Letterkenny Chamber, about the continued success of the Shop LK initiative. Sales in the first half of this year were up 38% and there were more than 100,000 in-store transactions.