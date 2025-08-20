Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Four men arrested in connection with April assault in Derry

Four arrests have been made in Derry today as part of Police investigations into a serious assault of a man in Creggan earlier this year.

The incident occurred in April, which left the man with injuries to his head, hands and leg.

It was reported that, at around 10.15pm on Saturday April 12th, a number of men wearing balaclavas had forced their way into a house in Creevagh Heights and assaulted a man inside the property.

The victim, aged in his thirties, was left with injuries to his leg, head and hands.

This morning, four searches were conducted at separate addresses in Creggan, Hazelbank and Ballymagroarty.

Four men aged 18, 19, 41 and 44 were arrested on suspicion of offences, including aggravated burglary and grievous bodily harm with intent, and a number of items were seized.

The PSNI says violence like this this leaves deep psychological scars on victims and their families.

They are renewing their appeal for information and urge anyone who can assist to contact them on 101.

