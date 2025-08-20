Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

€20,000 Summer Cash Draw

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

Derry’s Foyle Street Car Park to reopen this weekend

The Foyle Street Car Park in Derry will reopen this weekend.

The facility has been closed for a prolonged period to facilitate an extensive upgrade of the area’s water and wastewater network.

The work saw the replacement of the 100-year-old water network in this part of the city, as well as the installation of a dedicated storm water pipeline, and the completion of over 50 connections to local properties.

Now that N.I. Water has completed the works, Derry City and Strabane District Council says it’s back to business as usual from this weekend, and motorists will once again be able to access what is one of Derry City Centre’s most popular parking facilities.

Council says the closure helped accommodate changes to bus services for the duration of the works and kept public transport running smoothly during the scheme.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

BUSINESS MATTERS ON HIGHLAND RADIO
Business Matters, News, Playback, Top Stories

Business Matters, Ep 258 – Joanne Sweeney’s new book on AI – plus Shop LK breaks all records

20 August 2025
county house lifford
News, Audio, Top Stories

Over €1 million spent on DCC credit cards last year, 15% of which is still unreconciled

20 August 2025
derrycourthouse
News

Man charged following Derry drugs seizure

20 August 2025
clear our paths
News

No fines last year for dog fouling on footpaths in Donegal

20 August 2025
Advertisement

Related News

BUSINESS MATTERS ON HIGHLAND RADIO
Business Matters, News, Playback, Top Stories

Business Matters, Ep 258 – Joanne Sweeney’s new book on AI – plus Shop LK breaks all records

20 August 2025
county house lifford
News, Audio, Top Stories

Over €1 million spent on DCC credit cards last year, 15% of which is still unreconciled

20 August 2025
derrycourthouse
News

Man charged following Derry drugs seizure

20 August 2025
clear our paths
News

No fines last year for dog fouling on footpaths in Donegal

20 August 2025
Screenshot 2025-08-20 075705
News, Top Stories

Derry’s Foyle Street Car Park to reopen this weekend

20 August 2025
Print
News, Top Stories

School secretaries and caretakers to strike as new school term begins

20 August 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube