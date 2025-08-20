Derry’s Foyle Street Car Park to reopen this weekend

The Foyle Street Car Park in Derry will reopen this weekend.

The facility has been closed for a prolonged period to facilitate an extensive upgrade of the area’s water and wastewater network.

The work saw the replacement of the 100-year-old water network in this part of the city, as well as the installation of a dedicated storm water pipeline, and the completion of over 50 connections to local properties.

Now that N.I. Water has completed the works, Derry City and Strabane District Council says it’s back to business as usual from this weekend, and motorists will once again be able to access what is one of Derry City Centre’s most popular parking facilities.

Council says the closure helped accommodate changes to bus services for the duration of the works and kept public transport running smoothly during the scheme.