Kneecap’s Mo Chara terrorism case adjourned until September

The court case involving Kneecap’s Mo Chara has been adjourned until September.

Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh appeared before Westminster Magistrates Court in London today, charged with a terror offence.

It’s alleged he displayed a flag supporting Hezbollah at a gig last year.

The group denies the charge.

Mo Chara has been remanded on unconditional bail until the 26th of September, when the judge will hand down his ruling.

An Irish language interpreter was present in court today, and will return for the next hearing.