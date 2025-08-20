Meehan backs Ramelton food truck facing council enforcement order

A Milford area councillor is backing a local street food truck on Gamble Square in Ramelton.

Johnny’s Ranch has been served with an enforcement order by Donegal County Council, and a recent incident of alleged criminal damage at the facility is being investigated.

Cllr Declan Meehan was one of many people supporting the Johnny’s Ranch food truck in a recent social media post, saying no business — or individual — should have to face the kind of sustained pressure that has been faced in this case.

He says this is an important business which is good for Ramelton……………