Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

€20,000 Summer Cash Draw

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

Meehan backs Ramelton food truck facing council enforcement order

A Milford area councillor is backing a local street food truck on Gamble Square in Ramelton.

Johnny’s Ranch has been served with an enforcement order by Donegal County Council, and a recent incident of alleged criminal damage at the facility is being investigated.

Cllr Declan Meehan was one of many people supporting the Johnny’s Ranch food truck in a recent social media post, saying no business — or individual — should have to face the kind of sustained pressure that has been faced in this case.

He says this is an important business which is good for Ramelton……………

 

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

BUSINESS MATTERS ON HIGHLAND RADIO
Business Matters, News, Playback, Top Stories

Business Matters, Ep 258 – Joanne Sweeney’s new book on AI – plus Shop LK breaks all records

20 August 2025
county house lifford
News, Audio, Top Stories

Over €1 million spent on DCC credit cards last year, 15% of which is still unreconciled

20 August 2025
derrycourthouse
News

Man charged following Derry drugs seizure

20 August 2025
clear our paths
News

No fines last year for dog fouling on footpaths in Donegal

20 August 2025
Advertisement

Related News

BUSINESS MATTERS ON HIGHLAND RADIO
Business Matters, News, Playback, Top Stories

Business Matters, Ep 258 – Joanne Sweeney’s new book on AI – plus Shop LK breaks all records

20 August 2025
county house lifford
News, Audio, Top Stories

Over €1 million spent on DCC credit cards last year, 15% of which is still unreconciled

20 August 2025
derrycourthouse
News

Man charged following Derry drugs seizure

20 August 2025
clear our paths
News

No fines last year for dog fouling on footpaths in Donegal

20 August 2025
Screenshot 2025-08-20 075705
News, Top Stories

Derry’s Foyle Street Car Park to reopen this weekend

20 August 2025
Print
News, Top Stories

School secretaries and caretakers to strike as new school term begins

20 August 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube