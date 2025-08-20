Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
New support campaign launched for students receiving Leaving Cert results

A new campaign has been launched aimed at students due to receive their Leaving Certificate results this week.

It will support young people who are unsure about how to pursue further education or employment.

The Letterkenny Youth Information Centre will provide free, confidential youth information services to help young people explore their options.

This includes further education, employment, volunteering, and general youth information such as Youth Talk, rights issues, and entitlements.

The YIC has partnered up with the Targeted Youth Support Initiative, which is dedicated to helping young people secure pathways to training, education, and employment through personalised support and skills development.

The TYESI will work directly with young people one-to-one, online, or in groups to find what job or career suits them by creating a skills summary portfolio, building a strong CV, and working on interview skills.

Contact information:
Young people who wish to avail of these free services can contact Katarzyna on 074 9129630 or yicletterkenny@donegalyouthservice.ie or Paul at tyesi@donegalyouthservice.ie or just drop in to YIC, Donegal Youth Service, Port Road, Letterkenny for a chat any afternoon Monday to Friday.

BUSINESS MATTERS ON HIGHLAND RADIO
Business Matters, News, Playback, Top Stories

Business Matters, Ep 258 – Joanne Sweeney’s new book on AI – plus Shop LK breaks all records

20 August 2025
county house lifford
News, Audio, Top Stories

Over €1 million spent on DCC credit cards last year, 15% of which is still unreconciled

20 August 2025
derrycourthouse
News

Man charged following Derry drugs seizure

20 August 2025
clear our paths
News

No fines last year for dog fouling on footpaths in Donegal

20 August 2025
