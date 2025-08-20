New support campaign launched for students receiving Leaving Cert results

A new campaign has been launched aimed at students due to receive their Leaving Certificate results this week.

It will support young people who are unsure about how to pursue further education or employment.

The Letterkenny Youth Information Centre will provide free, confidential youth information services to help young people explore their options.

This includes further education, employment, volunteering, and general youth information such as Youth Talk, rights issues, and entitlements.

The YIC has partnered up with the Targeted Youth Support Initiative, which is dedicated to helping young people secure pathways to training, education, and employment through personalised support and skills development.

The TYESI will work directly with young people one-to-one, online, or in groups to find what job or career suits them by creating a skills summary portfolio, building a strong CV, and working on interview skills.

Contact information:

Young people who wish to avail of these free services can contact Katarzyna on 074 9129630 or yicletterkenny@donegalyouthservice.ie or Paul at tyesi@donegalyouthservice.ie or just drop in to YIC, Donegal Youth Service, Port Road, Letterkenny for a chat any afternoon Monday to Friday.