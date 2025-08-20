No fines last year for dog fouling on footpaths in Donegal

Just 48 fines were issued across the country for dog-fouling last year.

Data collated by Vision Ireland shows no fines were issued at all in 14 of the 31 local authority areas in 2024. That list includes Donegal County Council.

Cork County Council issued the most fines for dog-fouling at 11, followed by Cavan and Fingal in Dublin which issued 6 each.

Vision Ireland has launched a ‘Clear Our Paths’ campaign this week, to highlight awareness of the everyday obstacles faced by those with vision impairments on footpaths.

There were 417 fines issued in Donegal last year for parking on footpaths.