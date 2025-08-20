Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Over €1 million spent on DCC credit cards last year, 15% of which is still unreconciled

A former member of Donegal County Council says there needs to be a review of how credit cards are used by Donegal County Council staff, after an internal audit outlined routine breaches of spending limits and protocols.

The auditor does not accuse any staff of wrongdoing, but the report notes that over €1 million was spent from January to August last year across 276 credit cards, and as of now, €150,000 remains unreconciled for the 2024 financial year.

The figures are revealed in a story in today’s Inishowen Independent by Editor Damien Dowds.

On today’s Nine til Noon Show, former Councillor Nicholas Crossan told Greg Hughes he found it impossible to ger a credit card for things like the christmas lights in Buncrana.

He says he was shocked to find out how many cards staff actually hold……………

 

You can hear the full discussion between Greg and Damien Dowds here –

