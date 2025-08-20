Uisce Eireann tackling mains burst in North Inishowen

Uisce Eireann is tackling a significant water main burst in North Inishowen.
As a result, there may be supply disruptions in Carndonagh, Clonmany, Ballyliffin and surrounding areas.
Works are scheduled to take place until 6pm this evening.
