The Score – 21/08/25

This week on The Score, Former Finn Harps Captain Gavin Cullen takes a look at Friday’s League of Ireland games for Finn Harps and Derry City – Gavin also runs his eye over the FAI Cup Quarter-Final draw and the start of the Inishowen Football League season.

Callum Devine recaps his Ulster Rally and Irish Tarmac Championship success plus Donegal Jockey Dylan Browne McMonagle jumps on to tells about his incredible five wins last Saturday and how his year has been panning out…