Donegal Club Championship Results – Sunday 24th August

Michael Murphy Sports Donegal Senior Football Championship Rd3.
Glenswilly 0-10 V 0-12 Dungloe
Gaoth Dobhair 0-17 V 0-14 Aodh Rua BS
St Eunans 1-15 V 0-14 St Nauls
St Michael’s 0-14 v 1-07 Termon
Four Masters 0-20 V 1-11 Glenfin
Donegal Intermediate Football Championship
Buncrana 0-17 V 1-16 Naomh Padraig UC
Naomh Columba 5-15 V 0-06 Na Rosaa
Red Hughs 2-11 V 1-18 Milford
Cloughaneely 2-13 v 4-19 Naomh Muire
Junior Championship
Pettigo v Naomh Padraig 3pm
Naomh Brid 1-19 v 0-13 St Mary’s Convoy
Naomh Ultan 1-26 v 4-15 Moville
Letterkenny Gaels 0-15 v 1-18 Carndonagh
Donegal Senior B Football Championship
Glenswilly 2-11 V 2-11 Dungloe
Gaoth Dobhair 1-14 V 1-09 Aodh Rua BS
St Eunans 1-18 V 2-08 St Nauls
St Michael’s 2-07 v 4-15 Termon
Four Masters 3-17 V 2-05 Glenfin
Donegal Intermediate B Football Championship
Buncrana 2-14 V 0-05 Naomh Padraig UC
Red Hughs 4-15 V 1-08 Milford