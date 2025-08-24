Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Thousands refused access to new pay-related jobseeker’s benefit scheme

Thousands of people have been refused access to the government’s new pay-related jobseeker’s benefit scheme.

The figures offer the first insight into how the revamped unemployment support is being rolled out.

More than 6,000 people have been refused the new pay-related jobseeker’s benefit since it launched at the end of March.

New figures from the Department of Social Protection show that out of 25,000 applications, just under 19,000 were approved.

The scheme links unemployment payments to previous earnings, with some claimants receiving up to €450 a week.

Over €5 million has already been paid out, but officials warn the cost will be higher than traditional jobseeker supports.

