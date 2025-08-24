Two men arrested following three-vehicle collision in Derry on Friday

Police investigating a three-vehicle road traffic collision in Derry on Friday have arrested two men.

At approximately 2.40pm, a scrambler, a red Kia Sportage and a blue Volkswagen Polo collided on the Ringfort Road.

The rider of the scrambler, a teenage male, was taken for treatment following the incident and remains in hospital in a stable condition.

Two men, aged 19 and 40, have been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving causing grievous bodily injury and grievous bodily harm with intent.

The 40-year-old has also been arrested on suspicion of threats to kill.