Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

€20,000 Summer Cash Draw

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

Two men arrested following three-vehicle collision in Derry on Friday

Police investigating a three-vehicle road traffic collision in Derry on Friday have arrested two men.

At approximately 2.40pm, a scrambler, a red Kia Sportage and a blue Volkswagen Polo collided on the Ringfort Road.

The rider of the scrambler, a teenage male, was taken for treatment following the incident and remains in hospital in a stable condition.

Two men, aged 19 and 40, have been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving causing grievous bodily injury and grievous bodily harm with intent.

The 40-year-old has also been arrested on suspicion of threats to kill.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

house housing home (1)
News, Top Stories

Donegal among Ireland’s most affordable counties for first-time buyers

24 August 2025
Close-up view of unrecognizable man counting money. Horizontal composition. Studio shot. Image developed from RAW format.
News, Top Stories

Thousands refused access to new pay-related jobseeker’s benefit scheme

24 August 2025
Candle
News, Top Stories

Man killed in Buncrana workplace accident

24 August 2025
skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
News, Top Stories

Two men arrested following three-vehicle collision in Derry on Friday

24 August 2025
Advertisement

Related News

house housing home (1)
News, Top Stories

Donegal among Ireland’s most affordable counties for first-time buyers

24 August 2025
Close-up view of unrecognizable man counting money. Horizontal composition. Studio shot. Image developed from RAW format.
News, Top Stories

Thousands refused access to new pay-related jobseeker’s benefit scheme

24 August 2025
Candle
News, Top Stories

Man killed in Buncrana workplace accident

24 August 2025
skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
News, Top Stories

Two men arrested following three-vehicle collision in Derry on Friday

24 August 2025
Photo: The Journal
News, Audio, Top Stories

Young boy killed in tragic Dungloe incident named as 9-year-old Joey Forker

24 August 2025
Sean Rooney
News, Top Stories

Israel claims Lebanese intelligence covered up the murder of Private Seán Rooney

24 August 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube