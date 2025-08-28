“A man of great integrity and resolve” – Finn Harps’ touching tribute to Ollie Horgan

Finn Harps have released a statement following the death of former manager Ollie Horgan:
The club posted the following tribute on social media:
“Everyone associated with Finn Harps is deeply saddened by the passing of former manager Ollie Horgan.
Ollie arrived at Finn Park in 2013 and over the course of nearly a decade left an indelible mark on the club’s history. During his tenure he guided Harps to an FAI Cup Semi-final, two promotions and secured the club’s best league finish in twenty years in 2020. His relentless determination, work ethic and passion saw the club defy the odds to compete in the Premier Division in six of Ollie’s nine years at the helm, resulting in many magic nights at Finn Park and across the country.
A man of great integrity and resolve, Ollie’s contribution to Finn Harps and Irish football will never be forgotten.
The thoughts of everyone at Finn Harps FC are with Ollie’s family and friends at this very difficult time.
Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.”