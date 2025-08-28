Galway United release touching tribute to Ollie Horgan

Galway United have released a statement remembering their former Assistant Manager Ollie Horgan following his death at the age of 57.

“It is with immense sadness that Galway United share the news of the passing of Ollie Horgan who left us peacefully, surrounded by his family this morning.

Born in Salthill in 1968, he spent much of his life in Co. Donegal.

Ollie returned to Galway to join the United family ahead of the 2023 season working alongside John Caulfield and has been instrumental in the club’s success ever since helping to secure promotion to the Premier Division in that same season.

Ollie will be remembered mostly for his remarkable tenure as manager of Finn Harps, where he took charge in 2013.

Over the course of nearly a decade he guided the Donegal club through promotions, relegation battles, and some of the most memorable nights in Ballybofey.

Against the odds, he inspired his team to punch above their weight, becoming a beloved figure among Harps supporters and a respected rival across the League of Ireland.

Outside of football, Ollie was an accomplished pianist enjoying the works of Bach and Beethoven as well as being a dedicated teacher of Maths and PE in St. Eunan’s College, Letterkenny for over 30 years.

His school links led to his involvement with the Republic of Ireland national schoolboy football team where he managed the team in the late 2000s and continued to be involved as recently as May 2025.

Ollie spent a lot of his time driving around the country focusing his time on grassroots football and it would not be unusual to see him watching a junior match in Sligo one day and be on the other side of the country the next.

He had time for everyone involved in the game and those who worked closely with Ollie knew him not just as a coach but as a friend.

He had a word for everyone, and always the courage to speak his mind.

For Galway United, Ollie’s loss is deeply personal.

He was more than an Assistant Manager or coach; he was a central figure on our journey and an inspiration to players and a much loved figure to our supporters.

His absence will be felt profoundly in the dressing room, on the training pitch, and on match days.

To Ollie’s loving wife Anita, his children Emma, Anthony, Brendan, Conor, David, his sister Mary and brother Gerard and to his extended family and friends we extend our most heartfelt, deepest condolences.

Ollie was predeceased by his mother Bernie, father Joe and brother Martin.

To our supporters, we invite you to remember Ollie as he lived, passionate about football, devoted to his players, and forever committed to the game he loved and more importantly a much loved and devoted husband and father .

One of life’s true gentlemen, ní bheidh a leithéid arís ann.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.”