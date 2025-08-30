Birth rate falling and death rate rising in Donegal

Figures published by the Central Statistics Office show that birth rates fell and death rates rose slightly in Donegal during the first quarter of 2025.

There were 40 more boys than girls born between January and the end March, while 45 more men than women died.

In the first three months of this year, there were 382 births registered by mothers based in Donegal, 211 of them boys and 171 of them girls.

That’s a birthrate of 8.5 babies per 1,000 population, slightly down on the first quarter of 2024, during which the birthrate was 9.6.

229 of the births were within marriage, a rate of just under 60%.

The average age of mother in the county was 32.5 years.

There were 373 deaths in the county in the first quarter, 209 of them men and 157 women.

That represents a rate of 8.3 deaths per 1,000 of the population, compared to 8 deaths per 1,000 in the first three months of last year.

Of the 373 deaths recorded in Donegal, 112 were caused by cancer, 92 by diseases of the circulatory system, 59 by diseases of the respiratory system and nine by external injury or poisoning.

The remaining 101 deaths have been filed under ‘all other causes’.