Donegal Duo Medal at European Surf Lifesaving Championships in Poland

Donegal athletes Ellie Martin from Letterkenny and Alan Vaughan from Ballyshannon have made a strong start at the European Surf Lifesaving Championships in Poland, bringing home medals for Ireland on the opening day of beach events.

The pair are competing as part of the Irish national team, led by coaches Paddy Bond (Ramelton) and Shaun Robinson (Termon).

Following four days of pool competition, today marked the first of three days of beach events and it proved to be a memorable one for the Donegal competitors. Alan Vaughan struck gold as part of Ireland’s Youth Sprint Relay Team, while Ellie Martin powered to silver in the Senior Ladies Sprint Relay.

With two medals already secured, the Irish team is off to an exciting start on the sand in Poland.

