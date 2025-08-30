‘Feet on the Street’ getting underway today to save local food truck



A protest is to get underway in Ramelton today after a closure notice was issued by Donegal County Council to a local food van.

Johnny’s Ranch was served an order to close last week, which outlined that the business had three weeks to wrap up service.

The decision has been met with widespread backlash from the public, resulting in a petition which has garnered over 2,000 signatures.

The ‘Feet on the Street’ demonstration gets underway at 2 o’clock in Gambles Square.

Cllr Declan Meehan says he will be in attendance: