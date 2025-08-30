Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Fianna Fáil members back former Dublin GAA Manager for presidential nomination

Jim Gavin looks like he has the backing of Fianna Fáil party HQ in a bid to make him Ireland’s next President.

The former Dublin football manager has been endorsed by Higher Education Minister James Lawless, and Public Expenditure Minister Jack Chambers.

MEP Billy Kelleher has also confirmed his intention to seek a nomination and Bertie Ahern hasn’t ruled himself out – setting up a potential contest.

Minister Jack Chambers says there’s a lot of excitement around the party with Jim Gavin’s name in the mix.

Top Stories

garda
News, Top Stories

Man hospitalised following two-vehicle collision in Ballybofey

30 August 2025
aras-an-uachtarain-1024x492
News, Audio, Top Stories

Fianna Fáil members back former Dublin GAA Manager for presidential nomination

30 August 2025
cso logo new
News, Top Stories

Birth rate falling and death rate rising in Donegal

30 August 2025
Screenshot 2025-08-29 143915
News

TRASNACH programme launched in Donegal

30 August 2025
Advertisement

