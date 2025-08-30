Fianna Fáil members back former Dublin GAA Manager for presidential nomination

Jim Gavin looks like he has the backing of Fianna Fáil party HQ in a bid to make him Ireland’s next President.

The former Dublin football manager has been endorsed by Higher Education Minister James Lawless, and Public Expenditure Minister Jack Chambers.

MEP Billy Kelleher has also confirmed his intention to seek a nomination and Bertie Ahern hasn’t ruled himself out – setting up a potential contest.

Minister Jack Chambers says there’s a lot of excitement around the party with Jim Gavin’s name in the mix.