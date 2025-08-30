Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
TRASNACH programme launched in Donegal

A new countywide STEAM training initiative aimed at empowering young people through cross-community learning and digital innovation has been launched in Donegal.

TRASNACH, is being run by Spraoi agus Spórt, in partnership with Donegal County Council, and focuses on developing skills in science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics while fostering inclusion, diversity, and cross-cultural understanding.

Funded by the PEACEPLUS Programme and supported by the Special EU Programmes Body, the project is part of Donegal’s ambitious €7.6 million Local Community PEACEPLUS Action Plan.

Top Stories

Screenshot 2025-08-29 143915
News

TRASNACH programme launched in Donegal

30 August 2025
539776174_18149601964393346_6666030038622941150_n
News, Audio, Top Stories

‘Feet on the Street’ getting underway today to save local food truck

30 August 2025
Highland Radio Logo Purple
Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Nuacht and Obituaries – Friday, August 29th

29 August 2025
Uisce Eireann
News

Burst water main in Buncrana may lead to supply disruption

29 August 2025
Advertisement

