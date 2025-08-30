TRASNACH programme launched in Donegal

A new countywide STEAM training initiative aimed at empowering young people through cross-community learning and digital innovation has been launched in Donegal.

TRASNACH, is being run by Spraoi agus Spórt, in partnership with Donegal County Council, and focuses on developing skills in science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics while fostering inclusion, diversity, and cross-cultural understanding.

Funded by the PEACEPLUS Programme and supported by the Special EU Programmes Body, the project is part of Donegal’s ambitious €7.6 million Local Community PEACEPLUS Action Plan.