Winner at The Curragh for Dylan Browne McMonagle

Dylan Browne McMonagle claimed another victory at The Curragh on Saturday afternoon.
The Donegal jockey rode 100/30 shot Queen of Hawaii to victory for trainer Joseph O’Brien.
It is win number 72 of the season for the Donegal jockey.
