Former Ireland Women’s soccer manager takes landmark gender discrimination case against the FAI

Eileen Gleeson.

The FAI says it refutes allegations made in a legal case by former women’s manager Eileen Gleeson, insisting it has invested heavily in women’s and girls’ football.

Gleeson claims the women’s team was consistently underfunded compared with the men.

It’s alleged she had to step in to provide security for players after repeated safety concerns were ignored.

The FAI says it will mount a strong legal defense, and won’t be commenting further.

Mark Tighe from the Sunday Independent outlines some of the other claims:

