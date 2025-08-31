Police launch investigation after two people assaulted during aggravated burglary in Derry

Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses following a report of an aggravated burglary in which two people were assaulted in Derry this morning.

It was reported that at approximately 1:55am, two men armed with knives forced entry to a house in the London Street area.

The two occupants were assaulted and significant criminal damage was caused to the property during this.

The intruders have also stolen a sum of money.

A 25-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of a number of offences in connection with this.

Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information or video footage that may be relevant to the investigation is urged to contact police on 101.