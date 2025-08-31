Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

€20,000 Summer Cash Draw

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

Customer Service Awards 2025

Police launch investigation after two people assaulted during aggravated burglary in Derry

Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses following a report of an aggravated burglary in which two people were assaulted in Derry this morning.

It was reported that at approximately 1:55am, two men armed with knives forced entry to a house in the London Street area.

The two occupants were assaulted and significant criminal damage was caused to the property during this.

The intruders have also stolen a sum of money.

A 25-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of a number of offences in connection with this.

Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information or video footage that may be relevant to the investigation is urged to contact police on 101.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
News, Top Stories

Three Police vehicles damaged and Officer injured following altercation in Strabane

31 August 2025
News, Top Stories

Police launch investigation after two people assaulted during aggravated burglary in Derry

31 August 2025
Frankfurt am Main, Germany - July 25 2019: German Police Officers near Central Railway Station in Frankfurt, Germany.
News, Audio

Concerns raised after Irish person hit by German police at Palestine Solidarity rally in Berlin

30 August 2025
garda
News, Top Stories

Man hospitalised following two-vehicle collision in Ballybofey

30 August 2025
Advertisement

Related News

skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
News, Top Stories

Three Police vehicles damaged and Officer injured following altercation in Strabane

31 August 2025
News, Top Stories

Police launch investigation after two people assaulted during aggravated burglary in Derry

31 August 2025
Frankfurt am Main, Germany - July 25 2019: German Police Officers near Central Railway Station in Frankfurt, Germany.
News, Audio

Concerns raised after Irish person hit by German police at Palestine Solidarity rally in Berlin

30 August 2025
garda
News, Top Stories

Man hospitalised following two-vehicle collision in Ballybofey

30 August 2025
aras-an-uachtarain-1024x492
News, Audio, Top Stories

Fianna Fáil members back former Dublin GAA Manager for presidential nomination

30 August 2025
cso logo new
News, Top Stories

Birth rate falling and death rate rising in Donegal

30 August 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube