Three Police vehicles damaged and Officer injured following altercation in Strabane

Police in Strabane are appealing for witnesses after three police vehicles were damaged in the early hours of this morning.

An officer was also assaulted during the incident.

Officers were in attendance at an altercation between several men in the Railway Street area at around 2 a.m this morning.

While attempting to break up the fight, an officer was punched in the arm.

One man was arrested on suspicion of common assault, assault on police and disorderly behaviour.

He remains in custody at this time, and enquiries to establish the circumstances surrounding the altercation are ongoing.

When officers returned to their vehicles, they found that two had a wing mirror damaged, while a third had its number plate removed and a dent to the boot.

One of the vehicles has had to be withdrawn while the damage is repaired.

The PSNI are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this damage take place, or who may have dashcam, mobile or other footage that could assist with our investigation, to contact police on 101.