“We were very lucky to get over the line”-Martin Regan

Naomh Conaill got their second win of this seasons Donegal Senior Football Championship thanks to a 0-18 to 2-10 victory over Downings.

There was a strong wind around Downings this afternoon and Naomh Conaill used it to their advantage in the first half and led 0-14 to 2-00 at the break.

The second half saw the hosts putting on the pressure and drawing level with 59 minutes on the clock but Martin Regan’s side fired over two unanswered scores in the dying moments of the game to snatch the win.

Martin Regan spoke with Brendan Devenney after the game…