“We were very lucky to get over the line”-Martin Regan

Naomh Conaill got their second win of this seasons Donegal Senior Football Championship thanks to a 0-18 to 2-10 victory over Downings.

There was a strong wind around Downings this afternoon and Naomh Conaill used it to their advantage in the first half and led 0-14 to 2-00 at the break.

The second half saw the hosts putting on the pressure and drawing level with 59 minutes on the clock but Martin Regan’s side fired over two unanswered scores in the dying moments of the game to snatch the win.

Martin Regan spoke with Brendan Devenney after the game…

Top Stories

Candle
News

Man (40s) dies following two-vehicle collision in Louth

31 August 2025
dublin airport
News

Flights diverted at Dublin Airport due to strong winds

31 August 2025
ESB Networks - Storm Éowyn (2)
News, Top Stories

Over 600 properties without power in Kilmacrenan

31 August 2025
Eileen Gleeson.
News, Audio, Top Stories

Former Ireland Women’s soccer manager takes landmark gender discrimination case against the FAI

31 August 2025
Advertisement

