Emergency services tackle blaze in Saint Johnston

Emergency service attended a fire last night that happened at a premises in Saint Johnston at approximately 7 o’clock.

Gardaí say they assisted the fire department, who were tackling the blaze.

No injuries were reported.

Uisce Éireann works
News, Audio, Top Stories

Water set to be restored in Lettermacaward this morning

3 September 2025
fire service
News, Top Stories

Emergency services tackle blaze in Saint Johnston

3 September 2025
541353885_1656339682456250_3216250294040175611_n
News, Top Stories

Beloved Ballyraine oak tree cut down overnight

3 September 2025
Screenshot 2025-09-02 151922
News

People encouraged to have their say on preferred route corridor for Carrigans to Lifford Greenway

3 September 2025
