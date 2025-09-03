Finn Valley AC pair honoured by Irish Master Athletic Association

Finn Valley AC athletes Sinead McConnell and Noreen Bonner were honoured by the Irish Master Athletics Association at the weekend.

Noreen was recognised for her part in two new world records while Sinead was awarded the Walks Athlete of the Year.

Noreen was part of an Irish team that clocked two new World W65 records at the National Indoor Arena in Dublin.

The 4×400 team including Noreen, Mary Browne, Mary Jennings and Nuala Reilly clocked 6:40.91 at the Track and Field Live meet and that came after the same quartet set a new 4x800m record, finishing in 14:16.72.

Last September, Sinead won two W55 silvers and a bronze at the World Masters Championships in Gothenburg, Sweden.

In both the 5k and 10k race walks, the Castlefin woman took silver, crossing the line in 27:04.39 and 56:16.

She followed up by winning bronze in the 20k on her first time to ever race over the distance, finishing in 1:59.38.