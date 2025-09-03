Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

€20,000 Summer Cash Draw

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

Customer Service Awards 2025

Finn Valley AC pair honoured by Irish Master Athletic Association

Finn Valley AC athletes Sinead McConnell and Noreen Bonner were honoured by the Irish Master Athletics Association at the weekend.

Noreen was recognised for her part in two new world records while Sinead was awarded the Walks Athlete of the Year.

Noreen was part of an Irish team that clocked two new World W65 records at the National Indoor Arena in Dublin.

The 4×400 team including Noreen, Mary Browne, Mary Jennings and Nuala Reilly clocked 6:40.91 at the Track and Field Live meet and that came after the same quartet set a new 4x800m record, finishing in 14:16.72.

Last September, Sinead won two W55 silvers and a bronze at the World Masters Championships in Gothenburg, Sweden.

In both the 5k and 10k race walks, the Castlefin woman took silver, crossing the line in 27:04.39 and 56:16.

She followed up by winning bronze in the 20k on her first time to ever race over the distance, finishing in 1:59.38.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Uisce Éireann works
Audio, News, Top Stories

Water set to be restored in Lettermacaward this morning

3 September 2025
fire service
News, Top Stories

Emergency services tackle blaze in Saint Johnston

3 September 2025
541353885_1656339682456250_3216250294040175611_n
News, Top Stories

Beloved Ballyraine oak tree cut down overnight

3 September 2025
Screenshot 2025-09-02 151922
News

People encouraged to have their say on preferred route corridor for Carrigans to Lifford Greenway

3 September 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Uisce Éireann works
Audio, News, Top Stories

Water set to be restored in Lettermacaward this morning

3 September 2025
fire service
News, Top Stories

Emergency services tackle blaze in Saint Johnston

3 September 2025
541353885_1656339682456250_3216250294040175611_n
News, Top Stories

Beloved Ballyraine oak tree cut down overnight

3 September 2025
Screenshot 2025-09-02 151922
News

People encouraged to have their say on preferred route corridor for Carrigans to Lifford Greenway

3 September 2025
SIA-meets-EU-Fisheries-Commissioner-Brussels-2
News, Audio

Seafood Ireland Alliance meets with EU Fisheries Commissioner

3 September 2025
Highland Radio Logo Purple
Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Tuesday, September 2nd

2 September 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube