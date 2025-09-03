Harps confirm Kevin Jordan departure

Finn Harps have confirmed the departure Kevin Jordan.

The defender has left Finn Park for Strabane Athletic who play at Intermediate level in the Northern Ireland League.

Jordan first arrived at the Finn Harps Academy in 2022 from Buncrana Hearts. After an impressive season with the U19s he was promoted into the senior team in 2023, making his Harps debut at Finn Park shortly after and would go on to feature 49 times for the club over the past three years.

Harps manager Kevin McHugh told club media: “Kevin has been with the club for a few years now, coming through the academy into the first team and is a great personality to have as part of the group.

He is at the stage of his career where he needs to be playing regularly in order to further his development. We’re in a position as a squad where competition for places is very tight and unfortunately Kevin hasn’t been getting the consistent minutes he needs and so the best thing for his game is to move on.

I’d like to thank him for his contributions to the club during his time here and wish him the best of luck going forward.”