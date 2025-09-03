Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

€20,000 Summer Cash Draw

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

Customer Service Awards 2025

Harps confirm Kevin Jordan departure

Finn Harps have confirmed the departure Kevin Jordan.

The defender has left Finn Park for Strabane Athletic who play at Intermediate level in the Northern Ireland League.

Jordan first arrived at the Finn Harps Academy in 2022 from Buncrana Hearts. After an impressive season with the U19s he was promoted into the senior team in 2023, making his Harps debut at Finn Park shortly after and would go on to feature 49 times for the club over the past three years.

Harps manager Kevin McHugh told club media: “Kevin has been with the club for a few years now, coming through the academy into the first team and is a great personality to have as part of the group.

He is at the stage of his career where he needs to be playing regularly in order to further his development. We’re in a position as a squad where competition for places is very tight and unfortunately Kevin hasn’t been getting the consistent minutes he needs and so the best thing for his game is to move on.
I’d like to thank him for his contributions to the club during his time here and wish him the best of luck going forward.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Uisce Éireann works
Audio, News, Top Stories

Water set to be restored in Lettermacaward this morning

3 September 2025
fire service
News, Top Stories

Emergency services tackle blaze in Saint Johnston

3 September 2025
541353885_1656339682456250_3216250294040175611_n
News, Top Stories

Beloved Ballyraine oak tree cut down overnight

3 September 2025
Screenshot 2025-09-02 151922
News

People encouraged to have their say on preferred route corridor for Carrigans to Lifford Greenway

3 September 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Uisce Éireann works
Audio, News, Top Stories

Water set to be restored in Lettermacaward this morning

3 September 2025
fire service
News, Top Stories

Emergency services tackle blaze in Saint Johnston

3 September 2025
541353885_1656339682456250_3216250294040175611_n
News, Top Stories

Beloved Ballyraine oak tree cut down overnight

3 September 2025
Screenshot 2025-09-02 151922
News

People encouraged to have their say on preferred route corridor for Carrigans to Lifford Greenway

3 September 2025
SIA-meets-EU-Fisheries-Commissioner-Brussels-2
News, Audio

Seafood Ireland Alliance meets with EU Fisheries Commissioner

3 September 2025
Highland Radio Logo Purple
Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Tuesday, September 2nd

2 September 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube