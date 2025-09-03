Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Oak tree removal will damage council’s reputation – Brogan

The Mayor of Letterkenny Milford Municipal District has tabled questions for a meeting next week regarding why Donegal County Council proceeded with the removal of an oak tree from the Ballyraine area of Letterkenny at a time when discussions with the local community were continuing.

Donegal County Council say the decision to remove a 90 year old oak tree at Ballyraine in Letterkenny overnight was not taken lightly, and was done out of absolute necessity. Addressing claims that the operation carried out in secret under the cover of darkness, officials say it had to be done out outside of normal working hours, as the works required a lane closure on the N56 which could not be done during the day.

Cllr Ciaran Brogan says there was a briefing last week during which members were told some changes were being made to the project, and residents would be briefed, with a point of contact being appointed.

On today’s Nine til Noon Show, he said this will damage the council’s reputation…….

