People encouraged to have their say on preferred route corridor for Carrigans to Lifford Greenway

Emerging preferred route option

There’s only a few days left to have your say on the emerging preferred route corridor for the Carrigans to Lifford Greenway.

Donegal County Council says the trail will act as a valuable corridor providing a safe, sustainable, and healthy modal option for all users.

The Council, with the support of Transport Infrastructure Ireland, is inviting people to participate in the third non-statutory public consultation on the Emerging Preferred Route Corridor for the Carrigans to Lifford Greenway Project.

Following the second public consultation in November 2024, work has progressed on the first stage with an Emerging Preferred Route Corridor identified.

The project aims to provide an attractive trail between Carrigans and Lifford, mainly to be used for recreational purposes while also acting as a valuable corridor providing a safe, sustainable, and healthy modal option for all users.

The closing date for submissions is Friday, September 5th

Top Stories

fire service
News, Top Stories

Emergency services tackle blaze in Saint Johnston

3 September 2025
541353885_1656339682456250_3216250294040175611_n
News, Top Stories

Beloved Ballyraine oak tree cut down overnight

3 September 2025
Screenshot 2025-09-02 151922
News

People encouraged to have their say on preferred route corridor for Carrigans to Lifford Greenway

3 September 2025
SIA-meets-EU-Fisheries-Commissioner-Brussels-2
News, Audio

Seafood Ireland Alliance meets with EU Fisheries Commissioner

3 September 2025
