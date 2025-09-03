Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Seafood Ireland Alliance meets with EU Fisheries Commissioner

The Seafood Ireland Alliance says a meeting with the EU Fisheries Commissioner was a crucial step in pressing for fairer quotas and workable fishing rules to protect coastal communities.

A delegation, which included representatives from the Irish Fish Processors Organisation, Killybegs Fishermen’s Organisation, the Irish Fish Processors & Exporters Association, and others, met with Costas Kadis in Brussels yesterday.

Aodh O’Donnell, Chief Executive of the Irish Fish Processors Organisation, has welcomed a commitment from the Commissioner to follow up on a number of key strategic issues for the fishing sector.

He hopes the lines of communication between the Seafood Ireland Alliance and the Commissioner will remain open into the future:

Top Stories

Uisce Éireann works
News, Audio, Top Stories

Water set to be restored in Lettermacaward this morning

3 September 2025
fire service
News, Top Stories

Emergency services tackle blaze in Saint Johnston

3 September 2025
541353885_1656339682456250_3216250294040175611_n
News, Top Stories

Beloved Ballyraine oak tree cut down overnight

3 September 2025
Screenshot 2025-09-02 151922
News

People encouraged to have their say on preferred route corridor for Carrigans to Lifford Greenway

3 September 2025
Advertisement

