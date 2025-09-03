Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Taoiseach acknowledges concerns remain as brake is proposed in Mercusor deal

 

Ireland still has significant concerns about the Mercosur trade deal – according to the Taoiseach.

A brake in the deal has been proposed to bridge the gap between countries who support and oppose it.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin says the full detail of that idea isn’t yet clear…………………

Additional safeguards have been announced by the EU for the agriculture sector, as part of the ratification process of the Mercosur Trade deal.

The European Commission has revealed the details of the agreement struck last December.

It has faced considerable opposition from farmers in EU states, who are concerned about the impact it will have on the sector.

They fear cheaper south American imports, particularly beef, will put them at a disadvantage.

IFA President Francie Gorman says the government needs to work with other countries like France to block the deal……………………

EU Trade Commissioner Maroš Šefčovič, insists they have acted on farmers concerns………………..

 

