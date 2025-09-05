Mpongo scores again but Harps have to settle for draw in the midlands

Finn Harps and Longford Town have played out a 1-1 draw in the SSE Airtricity League First Division at Bishopsgate this evening.

It was scoreless at half time after an entertaining end to the opening period saw the woodwork hit three times but neither side managed to get the breakthrough.

The ever-impressive Hans Mpongo looked to have given the away side a valuable three points in the race for the play-offs as he hit the net on 71 minutes, only for Longford to equalise with 5 minutes to go to force a draw.

In other results, Treaty United snatched a late winner to win 1-0 against 10-man UCD, Bray defeated Athlone Town 3-1, Kerry and Cobh drew 1-1 and league-leaders Dundalk were held to a scoreless draw in Wexford.

Kevin Egan was live on Highland at full time as Finn Harps almost snatched it at the death in Longford…