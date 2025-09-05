Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Mpongo scores again but Harps have to settle for draw in the midlands

Finn Harps and Longford Town have played out a 1-1 draw in the SSE Airtricity League First Division at Bishopsgate this evening.

It was scoreless at half time after an entertaining end to the opening period saw the woodwork hit three times but neither side managed to get the breakthrough.

The ever-impressive Hans Mpongo looked to have given the away side a valuable three points in the race for the play-offs as he hit the net on 71 minutes, only for Longford to equalise with 5 minutes to go to force a draw.

In other results, Treaty United snatched a late winner to win 1-0 against 10-man UCD, Bray defeated Athlone Town 3-1, Kerry and Cobh drew 1-1 and league-leaders Dundalk were held to a scoreless draw in Wexford.

Kevin Egan was live on Highland at full time as Finn Harps almost snatched it at the death in Longford…

 

 

Top Stories

Newly appointed Gairmscoil Chú Uladh Deputy Principal Sinéad Ní Dhochartaigh
News

New Deputy Principal appointed to Gairmscoil Chú Uladh in Béal an Átha Móir

5 September 2025
Conal McLoone, EirGrid presenting Mary Cooke, Naomi Brid, GAA Laghey with a cheque for €5000 from EirGrid GAAA Community Heroes. Also included is Ava Cooke. Photo Clive Wasson
News

Donegal Woman wins EirGrid Community Hero Volunteer Competition

5 September 2025
Highland Radio Logo Purple
Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Nuacht and Obituaries – Friday, September 5th

5 September 2025
jessica_gallagher_01
News, Audio, Top Stories

Sister of Creeslough explosion victim says families ‘have lived a merry-go-round of uncertainty’

5 September 2025
