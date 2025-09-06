Man and woman arrested after cannabis seized in Derry

A man and a woman have been arrested after a quantity of drugs was seized in Derry yesterday.

Cash, a mobile phone and drug paraphernalia were also seized during searches.

Shortly before 6:50 p.m., Police officers stopped two people in the Glenabbey Road area of the city after they were observed acting suspiciously.

A search was conducted, and a large quantity of suspected cannabis was located.

A follow up search was later conducted at a house, and a further quantity of suspected cannabis, together with cash, a mobile phone and drug paraphernalia was seized.

A man and a woman, both aged in their 20s, were arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class B controlled drug, possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply and being concerned in the supply of a Class B controlled drug.

Police encourage anyone with concerns or information about the supply or use of illegal drugs to contact officers on 101.