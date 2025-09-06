Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Public consultation period for two Donegal Greenways extended

The public consultation period for two Greenways in Donegal has been extended.

The emerging preferred route for both the Carrigans to Lifford Greenway and the Three Trees to Carndonagh Greenway has been identified.

The public consultation on the Carrigans to Lifford Greenway and the Three Trees to Carndonagh Greenway has been extended until the end of the month.

Both projects aim to provide a safe, sustainable, and healthy modal option for all users.

More information on the preferred emerging route for both Greenways is available on consult.donegal.ie.

Submissions can be made online via the project websites or by post at Greenways Capital Projects, Donegal County Council, County House, Lifford.

The closing date for submissions is Friday, September 26th.

