Tweed hits winner for ‘Stute

Institute have beaten Warrenpoint by a goal to nil in the NIFL Championship at the Ryan McBride Brandywell this afternoon.

Evan Tweed hit the winner with seven minutes of normal time remaining to give ‘Stute their 2nd win of the season.

Peter Hutton’s side now sit 6th in the table after 5 games played.

In other NIFL Championship games today, Annagh beat Dundela 3-0, Ards won 2-1 away at H&W Welders, Limavady defeated Queens 3-0, Newington were 4-1 winners over Ballinamallard and Armagh played out a scoreless draw at home to Loughgall.