Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards 2025

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

Donegal Intermediate Football Championship – Results & Standings 07/09/25

The quarter-finalists of the Donegal Intermediate Football Championship have all been confirmed after this afternoon’s action.

Naomh Columba defeated Naomh Mhuire Lower Rosses by 2-15 to 0-09 to make it four wins from four and top the group.

Red Hughs were 4-20 to 0-11 winners over Na Rossa which means the Killygordon side finished 2nd.

Milford had a 2-14 to 1-14 win over Cloughaneely – they finish 3rd.

Malin were 2-13 to 0-17 winners over Bundoran and make up the top four.

In fifth is Naomh Padraig Uisce Chaoin who were beaten 3-5 to 0-12 by Burt.

Naomh Padraig Uisce Chaoin, Naomh Mhuire Lower Rosses and Buncrana, who defeat Fanad Gaels 1-20 to 1-16, make up the rest of the top eight.

Burt, Fanad, Cloughaneely and Na Rossa will contest the relegation play-offs.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

carlos oreilly pic
Top Stories, Audio

Carlos O’Reilly: “Victories in Glenties are few and far between”

7 September 2025
garda
News, Top Stories

Two people hospitalised following Redcastle road traffic collision

7 September 2025
heatherhumphreys
News, Audio, Top Stories

Heather Humphreys inches ahead in race to become President

7 September 2025
who-is-simon-harris-a-profile-of-our-potential-next-taoiseach
News, Audio

Tánaiste claims online threats to his family are part of pattern to “intimidate” him out of public office

7 September 2025
Advertisement

Related News

carlos oreilly pic
Top Stories, Audio

Carlos O’Reilly: “Victories in Glenties are few and far between”

7 September 2025
garda
News, Top Stories

Two people hospitalised following Redcastle road traffic collision

7 September 2025
heatherhumphreys
News, Audio, Top Stories

Heather Humphreys inches ahead in race to become President

7 September 2025
who-is-simon-harris-a-profile-of-our-potential-next-taoiseach
News, Audio

Tánaiste claims online threats to his family are part of pattern to “intimidate” him out of public office

7 September 2025
killybegs defib
News, Top Stories

New defibrillator installed in Killybegs

7 September 2025
EI-ICR,_Sikorsky_S92,_Irish_Coast_Guard,_Callsign__RESCUE_115_
News, Top Stories

Three rescued from Creeslough lake

7 September 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube