Donegal Intermediate Football Championship – Results & Standings 07/09/25

The quarter-finalists of the Donegal Intermediate Football Championship have all been confirmed after this afternoon’s action.

Naomh Columba defeated Naomh Mhuire Lower Rosses by 2-15 to 0-09 to make it four wins from four and top the group.

Red Hughs were 4-20 to 0-11 winners over Na Rossa which means the Killygordon side finished 2nd.

Milford had a 2-14 to 1-14 win over Cloughaneely – they finish 3rd.

Malin were 2-13 to 0-17 winners over Bundoran and make up the top four.

In fifth is Naomh Padraig Uisce Chaoin who were beaten 3-5 to 0-12 by Burt.

Naomh Padraig Uisce Chaoin, Naomh Mhuire Lower Rosses and Buncrana, who defeat Fanad Gaels 1-20 to 1-16, make up the rest of the top eight.

Burt, Fanad, Cloughaneely and Na Rossa will contest the relegation play-offs.