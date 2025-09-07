Caolan Ward says “both teams delivered” in thrilling championship clash with Termon at the Burn Road

St. Eunan’s defeated Termon 3-12 to 1-15 in last night’s thrilling Round 4 Donegal Senior Championship encounter at the Burn Road.

It was a thrilling contest played in blustery conditions in front of a large crowd and filled with traditional championship spirit.

Termon led 1-12 to 3-04 at the break but will feel they should have been further ahead due to the concession of two sloppy goals.

St. Eunan’s had the better of the early second-half exchanges and got in front, but Termon finished strong and their three-point defeat was enough for them to qualify for the preliminary quarter-finals.

After the game, St. Eunan’s defender Caolan Ward told Diarmaid Doherty “both teams delivered” in what was a highly anticipated contest between the Division 1 League Champions and reigning Dr. Maguire Champions..